London Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin Options and Futures Trading Features

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announced on Thursday a newly forged partnership with the digital asset derivatives exchange Global Futures and Options (GFO-X) to debut Bitcoin options and futures trading features.

The update comes after UK’s HM Treasury declared plans earlier this year to issue financial regulations to guide the adoption of cryptocurrencies within the country.

LSEG and GFO-X to Offer Bitcoin Index Derivatives Trading

The newly revealed plan will be “Britain’s first regulated trading and clearing in bitcoin index futures and options derivatives, according to Reuters coverage.

LSEG will designate a new unit called DigitalAssetClear under its French clearing subsidiary to enable cash-settled transactions conducted on GFO-X. Bitcoin options and futures trading features are slated to be rolled out in this year’s final quarter after undergoing approval from French and European authorities.

GFO-X’s collaboration with the notable clearing house, LSEG, is a big move to tap into traditional finance and capture the attention of investors who fled the crypto industry after the tragic downfalls of several projects like FTX. Arnab Sen, the CEO and co-founder of GFO-X, echoed this when he said:

“Recent market events in the trading of digital assets have highlighted the need for a safe, regulated venue where large financial institutions can trade at scale, while keeping their clients’ assets protected.”

LSEG Deepens Involvement in Cryptocurrencies

Meanwhile, this is not the first time LSEG will lean towards the crypto industry. The clearinghouse had previously cemented its involvement in the ecosystem by aiding the sale of $3.3 million worth of tokenized shares to finance a blockchain startup.

In February 2022, LSEG acquired TORA for $325 million. TORA is a cloud-based technology platform focused on trading cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The acquisition, which allowed the stock exchange to trade digital assets, raised the spark as to whether it will begin offering crypto or NFT trading in the future.

The post London Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin Options and Futures Trading Features appeared first on Coinfomania.