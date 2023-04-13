Amazon Launches New Bedrock AI Service to Take on Google and OpenAI

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Amazon Launches New Bedrock AI Service to Take on Google and OpenAI

Cointelegraph By Tristan Greene
2023-04-13 19:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Generative AI models such as ChatGPT have taken the technology world by storm as they threaten to permeate the mainstream. With the announcement of Bedrock, it’s clear that Amazon’s ready to go all-in just as big tech competitors Microsoft and Google have.
Bedrock will allow AWS users to build out generative AI from foundation models (FMs) — GPT-4 would be an example of such a model with ChatGPT being a generative AI application built on top of it.
According to a blog post announcing the service, Bedrock is “a serverless experience” where users can “privately customize FMs with their own data, and easily integrate and deploy them into their applications.”
To coincide with Bedrock’s launch, Amazon also announced Titan, which includes two new foundational models developed by Amazon Machine Learning.
Details are scarce concerning Titan at the moment with Amazon reps keeping technical specifications under wraps. However, AWS vice president Bratin Saha told reporters that Amazon’s been using “a fine-tuned version” of Titan to surface search results on the company’s homepage.
Users won’t be limited to Amazon’s in-house FMs, though, as the company also announced Bedrock integration for some of the industry’s most popular models, including Jurassic-2, a multi-lingual LLM, and Claude, a conversational agent from Anthropic built on the company’s “Constitutional AI” foundation.
Bedrock will also provide on-platform API access to Stability AI’s models, including Stable Diffusion, a popular text-to-image-generator.
Amazon may be arriving a bit late to the party with the launch of GPT-4 now a month in the rearview, but Bedrock and Titan could prove troublesome for the incumbent sector leaders thanks to the near-ubiquity of AWS and the ease-of-use it provides.
The costs of training a generative AI model can be phenomenal. Unfortunately, once a model is trained on a given dataset, it is essentially ‘dirty’ with that data and potentially prone to “hallucinate” information from it in response to unrelated queries.
Bedrock allows users to get around this problem by giving them an option to use pre-existing FMs as a backbone in support of their data. For customers already on AWS, and those bringing their data to the AWS ecosystem, this means their data remains as secure as it normally is on Amazon’s cloud, and is never injected into training datasets.
Per the Amazon announcement, “none of the customer’s data is used to train the underlying models, and since all data is encrypted and does not leave a customer’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), customers can trust that their data will remain private and confidential.”
Amazon’s hoping to turn the generative artificial intelligence (AI) duel between Google’s Bard and Microsoft/OpenAI’s ChatGPT into a battle royale with the announcement of its Bedrock service and the debut of two new in-house large language models (LLMs).
Baidu, another Chinese tech company, attempted to break through with the launch of Ernie — a nod to Google’s Bard — but poor reception to the product caused a 10% tumble in the company’s shares.
As Titan and Bedrock get set to join the first wave of public-facing generative AI models, tech outfits around the world are readying their entrances. Chinese tech firm Alibaba is set to debut its own AI chatbot, called “Tongyi Qianwen” in hopes of bringing some competition to the western corporations currently dominating the space.
View full text