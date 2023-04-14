Exchange
Azuki and Line Friends Creators to Collaborate on New Web3 Content

NFTGators - Nicholas Kitonyi
2023-04-14 01:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Quick take:
  • Chiru Labs is collaborating with IPX for co-branded Web3 initiatives.
  • The two companies will create new web3 content, merchandise and metaverse experiences.
  • Chiru Labs is the company behind Azuki and Beanz NFT collections while IPX created the Line Friends character collections.
Chiru Labs, the web3 company behind popular NFT collections Azuki and Beanz has teamed up with Line Friends creator, IPX for co-branded Web3 initiatives. The two companies said on Wednesday will collaborate to create new web3 content, merchandise, real-life activations and immersive metaverse experiences.
The first co-branded content will initially focus on the Beanz NFT collection and Line Friends characters.
IPX is expanding the list of partners for its Line Friends characters after previously collaborating with leading mainstream brands including Starbucks, Netflix and McDonald’s as well as K-Pop band Bangtan Boys (BTS).
The Line Freinds characters originally began as stickers offered by the Line messaging app before developing into the IP brand known as IPX.
In a press release published on Wednesday, Chiru Labs’ pseudonymous founder and CEO, Zagabond said: “We are excited to collaborate with IPX, who is a global leader in building innovative character IP brands beloved by millions of fans around the world. IP is evolving, and we see the web3 community as an integral part of this next wave.”
Chiru Labs brings its amine-inspired creative edge built on the strong foundation of the Azuki NFTs. the collection has amassed over 470k ETH is all-time transaction volume since launching in January last year.
Commenting on the partnership, Logan Cho, the head of the metaverse business at IPX said: “We plan to complement Chiru Labs’ IP with our multi-faceted character IP business strategy. We are eager to unveil an expanded IP business that encompasses Web3, offering collaborative opportunities for both NFT holders and character IP enthusiasts alike.”
In November last year, Chiru Labs expanded its Web3 offering after collaborating with Bybit and Oracle Red Bull Racing to put a blue-chip NFT “Lei the Lightning Azuki” on a Formula One car.
The post Azuki and Line Friends Creators to Collaborate on New Web3 Content appeared first on NFTgators .
