Solana Web 3.0 Smartphone ‘Saga’ Launched; Sales From May 8

Anatoly Yakovenko, the co-founder of Solana addressed the Saga Launch Event from Solana Mobile. He said the user experience in web 3.0 has been holding users back, which is what the Saga wants to solve. The Solana mobile stack is comprised of two key components: the Seed Vault which is the hardware and the Solana dApp Store. The dApp Store allows users access Solana Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, NFT marketplaces, and Web 3.0 apps. Whereas the Seed Vault protects users’ seeds from malicious actors via secure hardware and AES encryption. Overall, the mobile stack has a comprehensive toolkit and an Android environment for building mobile-first dApps.

In October 2022, Solana introduced Saga, the world’s first crypto smartphone. Users will be able to trade crypto tokens, mint NFTs, play games on-chain and access dApps on the smartphone. The Solana Saga mobile will be available for sale starting May 8, 2023.

The Saga phone promises to perform all crypto and web 3.0 activities on a handheld device, as opposed to using computers. With the Solana Saga mobile, the private keys will be stored in the seed vault away from Android in a secure environment, the developers said in the launch event. The mobile comes with a 512 GB of storage, 2 versatile back camera lenses, a 6.67 inch OLED display and also a fingerprint scanner, running on Android 13. The Solana Mobile partnered with OSOM to integrate the Solana Mobile Stack.

The Solana dApp store allows dApp publishers to explore new business models without having to depend on intermediaries, developers said at the launch event. The dApp store also rewards users with the Saga genesis token.