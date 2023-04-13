copy link
BNB Greenfield Open-Sources All Core Infrastructure Code
Binance News Team
2023-04-13 14:42
BNB Chain tweeted that BNB Greenfield has open-sourced all core infrastructure codes, including the Greenfield blockchain, storage provider clusters, cross-chain repeaters, and corresponding SDKs.
Previously, BNB Greenfield launched the testnet "Congo" on April 11.
