Bitcoin Jumps Above $30,000 Following PPI Data; WOO Network Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $30,000 level on Thursday following the release of PPI data.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved higher, trading above the key $1,900 mark this morning. Producer prices for final demand declined 0.5% month-over-month in March, recording the biggest drop since April 2020.

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.25 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 2.2%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $30,212 while ETH rose by around 6.2% to $1,987 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)

Price: $0.2553 24-hour gain: 15.8%

Arbitrum (CRYPTO: ARB)

Price: $1.31 24-hour gain: 12.4%

Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX)

Price: $5.75 24-hour gain: 7.4%

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC)

Price: $22.50 24-hour gain: 6.9%

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM)

Price: $0.5195 24-hour gain: 6.8%

Optimism (CRYPTO: OP)

Price: $2.36 24-hour gain: 6.5%

Mask Network (CRYPTO: MASK)

Price: $5.68 24-hour gain: 6.5%

Losers

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.8798 24-hour drop: 4.8%

Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)

Price: $0.3862 24-hour drop: 0.2%

TrueUSD (CRYPTO: TUSD)

Price: $1.00 24-hour drop: 0.1%

