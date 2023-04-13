Ether Staking Withdrawals: Crypto Exchanges Set Calendar for Unstaking

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ether Staking Withdrawals: Crypto Exchanges Set Calendar for Unstaking

Cointelegraph By Prashant Jha
2023-04-13 12:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum mainnet successfully completed the Shapella upgrade on April 12. The successful execution of the Shapella upgrade means Ethereum validators can finally withdraw their staked Ether on the Beacon chain.
A total of 126,955.07 ETH were withdrawn by validators at the time of writing. Presently, 248,043 out of the 559,549 active validators, or about 44% of them, have the ability to request a partial or full withdrawal. The majority of withdrawals currently vary between 2.8- 3.2 ETH, indicating the majority of the validators are only withdrawing their staking rewards.
Total staked ETH withdrawal. Source: beaconcha.in
The average price of staked ETH is $3,149 and it could be another reason why validators are not withdrawing the whole amount. The ETH price is currently trading just under $2,000 with the price acting as key resistance.
Staked ETH data and exchange holdings. Source: Nansen
Major crypto exchanges have announced their support for the ETH unstaking with several exchanges already processing withdrawal requests. Coinbase, the world’s first publicly listed crypto exchange announced that ETH unstaking is now live on their platform.
BitGo's chief operating officer Chen Fang took to Twitter to announce that the exchange has upgraded to Shapella successfully and ETH withdrawals are now live on the platform.
Kraken on the other hand started withdrawing validators for their United States customers on April 11 and began processing withdrawals of ETH after the completion of the Shapella upgrade. The early withdrawal of validators by the exchange is caused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action brought against Kraken's Ethereum staking product back in February.
Kraken Australia Managing Director Jonathon Miller told Cointelegraph that even though such a high quantity of ETH unstaking might cause some price volatility it will bring users to the ecosystem in the long run. He explained:
“Whilst this unlocking event may create conditions for an exodus from the staking protocol, the ability to freely stake and unstake (in accordance with bonding periods specified by the protocol) could equally attract many ETH holders. The move to unstaking could see a massive movement of assets into Ethereum staking pools.”
Binance the leading crypto exchange by trading volume said it will support the Shappela upgrade and start the withdrawal processing requests starting from April 19. The crypto exchange also added that the withdrawal request can take upto 15 days to process due to processing limitations.
Bitfinex, one of the leading crypto exchanges congratulated the Ethereum community on the successful upgrade and said the ETH withdrawal details will be shared soon.
View full text