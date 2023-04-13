Binance Market Update (2023-04-13)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.25T, up by 2.29% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,655 and $30,499 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,273, up by 0.89%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FTT , SRM , and MC , up by 78%, 20%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers: