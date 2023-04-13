Kraken Leads Ether Unstaking Parade, Makes Up 62% of Exit Queue

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Kraken Leads Ether Unstaking Parade, Makes Up 62% of Exit Queue

CoinDesk by Sam Reynolds
2023-04-13 07:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade went live Thursday, Asia time, allowing those that have staked their ether to begin the unstaking process.
On-chain data tracked by Rated network explorer shows that of all the validators moving to unstake, Kraken leads with 62% of the exit queue breakdown. The number of validators in the exit queue has surpassed the 15,000 mark at press time, per Parsec Finance.
Kraken’s dominance of the unstaking queue is largely expected, given the legal issues it has faced with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In February, the SEC determined Kraken’s staking offerings – but not other staking programs – to be unregistered securities.
“The complaint alleges that Kraken touts that its staking investment program offers an easy-to-use platform and benefits that derive from Kraken’s efforts on behalf of investors, including Kraken’s strategies to obtain regular investment returns and payouts,” the SEC said in a release from February.
Kraken ended up settling with the SEC for $30 million.
Overall the Shanghai upgrade appears only to have had a marginal effect on the Ethereum protocol and its eponymous token. On-chain data suggests that very little ether has been withdrawn, with only a -0.25% change in staked ether, according to Nansen.ai data.
In March, CryptoQuant noted that 60% of all staked ether is held at a loss and suggested that the selling pressure on ether would be low after the Shanghai upgrade.
Nansen's Andrew Thurman noted on Twitter that "the majority of withdrawals are [addresses] withdrawing their rewards, not their rewards and full stake."
More recent data from Nansen shows that the average price of staked ether on Lido is worth $2,552. Liquid staking solution Lido makes up around 31% of all ether deposits.
Data shows that 4.35 million ether, or about 24%, is staked at above $3000, a price point not seen since April 2022.
Ether is currently trading for $1,916, according to CoinDesk pricing data.
View full text