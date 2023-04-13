DeFi Protocols Aave, Yearn Finance Likely Impacted in Exploit: PeckShield

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols Aave and Yearn Finance were likely impacted in an exploit this morning, security firm PeckShield tweeted.

Losses could total over $11 million and occurred on Aave version 1, the data suggests.

Aave integrations lead Marc Zeller said in a tweet that the impact to the protocol was limited as version 1 was "frozen since Dec 2022." "The current size of V1 is $18M, and the current size of the Aave safety module is $382.50M," Zeller said, adding in a separate tweet that version 2 and version 3 of Aave were not impacted at writing time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.