DeFi Protocols Aave, Yearn Finance Likely Impacted in Exploit: PeckShield
CoinDesk by Shaurya Malwa
2023-04-13 06:50
Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols Aave and Yearn Finance were likely impacted in an exploit this morning, security firm PeckShield tweeted.
Losses could total over $11 million and occurred on Aave version 1, the data suggests.
Aave integrations lead Marc Zeller said in a tweet that the impact to the protocol was limited as version 1 was "frozen since Dec 2022." "The current size of V1 is $18M, and the current size of the Aave safety module is $382.50M," Zeller said, adding in a separate tweet that version 2 and version 3 of Aave were not impacted at writing time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
