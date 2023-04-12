LimeWire’s New Game Simulates Music Pirating Nostalgia and Pays in Crypto

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

LimeWire’s New Game Simulates Music Pirating Nostalgia and Pays in Crypto

Cointelegraph By MARTIN YOUNG
2023-04-13 14:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
A new game aimed at reviving the nostalgia of pirating music with the added bonus of crypto rewards has been launched by the former peer-to-peer file-sharing platform turned nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace LimeWire.
On April 13, the historic music-downloading platform, wildly popular in the early 2000s was revived and turned to Web3 in the form of a retro music-downloading game themed on the Microsoft Windows XP operating system.
Players need to enter their email addresses to play the browser-based game that prompts them to search for old early 2000s music and movies to download.
The simulation will provide a list of songs or movies from that era for players to choose to “download” within a time limit. Each simulated download that doesn’t contain a simulated “virus” will yield points to the player.
Screenshot from LimeWire’s game Source: LimeWire
The scores are entered onto a leaderboard with the top players eligible for crypto rewards from LimeWire’s upcoming launch of its ERC-20 token LMWR.
According to LimeWire, the top 1,000 players will receive 150,000 LMWR tokens distributed among them according to rankings. Company “merch packages” have also been put up as prizes.
Ready for a blast from the past, LimeWire OGs? Play the #LimeWireGame and put your downloading skills to the test. ⏰Can you beat the clock, avoid viruses and get the highest score before May 15 to win 100,000 LMWR? Play here: https://t.co/6c3oiqQjPf pic.twitter.com/y3ctM1CfJr
— LimeWire (@limewire) April 12, 2023
LimeWire’s public token sale launches May 2 with 97.5 million LMWR will be up for grabs for between $0.20 and $0.30.
The private sale of 200 million tokens raised $10.4 million in mid-2022 with investors including Arrington Capital, Kraken Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, and CMCC Global among others.
There was a further community sale of 2.5 million tokens meaning that just a third of the initial total supply is available to retail traders. The total supply of LMWR tokens is 1 billion and they will be unlocked over a four-year period, according to the whitepaper.
LimeWire was re-launched in mid-2022 as an NFT marketplace with the aim to become a leading creator content marketplace and membership platform.
Cointelegraph contacted LimeWire for further details but did not receive an immediate response.
View full text