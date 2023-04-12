LimeWire’s New Game Simulates Music Pirating Nostalgia and Pays in Crypto

A new game aimed at reviving the nostalgia of pirating music with the added bonus of crypto rewards has been launched by the former peer-to-peer file-sharing platform turned nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace LimeWire.

On April 13, the historic music-downloading platform, wildly popular in the early 2000s was revived and turned to Web3 in the form of a retro music-downloading game themed on the Microsoft Windows XP operating system.

Players need to enter their email addresses to play the browser-based game that prompts them to search for old early 2000s music and movies to download.

The simulation will provide a list of songs or movies from that era for players to choose to “download” within a time limit. Each simulated download that doesn’t contain a simulated “virus” will yield points to the player.

Screenshot from LimeWire’s game Source: LimeWire

The scores are entered onto a leaderboard with the top players eligible for crypto rewards from LimeWire’s upcoming launch of its ERC-20 token LMWR.

According to LimeWire, the top 1,000 players will receive 150,000 LMWR tokens distributed among them according to rankings. Company “merch packages” have also been put up as prizes.

Ready for a blast from the past, LimeWire OGs? Play the #LimeWireGame and put your downloading skills to the test. ⏰Can you beat the clock, avoid viruses and get the highest score before May 15 to win 100,000 LMWR? Play here: https://t.co/6c3oiqQjPf pic.twitter.com/y3ctM1CfJr — LimeWire (@limewire) April 12, 2023

LimeWire’s public token sale launches May 2 with 97.5 million LMWR will be up for grabs for between $0.20 and $0.30.

The private sale of 200 million tokens raised $10.4 million in mid-2022 with investors including Arrington Capital, Kraken Ventures, Crypto.com Capital, and CMCC Global among others.

There was a further community sale of 2.5 million tokens meaning that just a third of the initial total supply is available to retail traders. The total supply of LMWR tokens is 1 billion and they will be unlocked over a four-year period, according to the whitepaper.

LimeWire was re-launched in mid-2022 as an NFT marketplace with the aim to become a leading creator content marketplace and membership platform.

Cointelegraph contacted LimeWire for further details but did not receive an immediate response.