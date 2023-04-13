El Salvador Grants Its First Crypto Licence to Bitfinex

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador Grants Its First Crypto Licence to Bitfinex

Cryptopotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-04-13 14:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitfinex became the first cryptocurrency exchange to be registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the regulators of El Salvador.
The Latin American country is a pioneer in the industry, embracing bitcoin as a legal tender in 2021. Under the rule of President Nayib Bukele, it purchased amounts of the primary cryptocurrency on a macroeconomic level and launched numerous BTC-related initiatives.

‘Delighted to Be the First’

In a recent blog post, Bitfinex described the authorization obtained by El Salvador’s National Digital Asset Commission as a milestone in its long-term strategy “to deliver financial freedom and inclusion to communities and countries around the world.”
Paolo Ardoino – CTO of the platform – said the entity is “delighted” to be the first with such a license. “It will enable Bitfinex Securities to facilitate the issuance and secondary trading of assets with clearly defined rights and obligations as outlined in the new digital asset regulatory regime,” he explained.
The registration will also allow entities (from small firms to governments) to raise capital and interact with investors who deal with the asset class.
Jesse Knutson – Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities – said the demand for products included under the new regulations, such as tokenized shares and yield-bearing assets, has surged recently.
“Issuers are eager to access the digital asset market, attracted by the speed, cost efficiencies, and ease of issuance compared to traditional assets. The digital asset market is a market which, at over $1 trillion in size, is still in its infancy but is growing tremendously quickly,” he added.
El Salvador’s newest cryptocurrency regulatory framework – the Digital Asset Issuance Law – saw the light of day in January 2023 after receiving a green light from the National Congress. Its main goal is to support financial innovation and the economic growth of the region.
The country’s authorities plan to build on top of this legislation by regulating the operations of retail and institutional investors.

El Salvador: the Land of Bitcoin

The small Central American nation, previously proclaimed as the murder capital of the world, made the headlines in September 2021 by declaring bitcoin as an official payment method on its territory.
The government, led by President Bukele, initiated several projects related to the leading digital asset in the following years, such as accumulating BTC on a macroeconomic level, building a massive vet hospital where patients can use the asset as a payment method, and designing a high-tech town.
The so-called “Bitcoin City” will be located close to the volcanoes Conchagua and Tecapa and will use their geothermal energy to power itself. Needless to say, BTC will be the main currency, while the design of the urban area will be in the shape of a circle so it could represent the coin’s logo when looked at from above.
Bukele recently highlighted the asset as one of the primary reasons for El Salvador’s boosted tourism levels and fixed legacy:
“We have increased tourism by 95%, and that’s in part because of bitcoin. There’s a lot of bitcoiners that want to go to the country where bitcoin is legal tender, we have bitcoin conferences.”
The post El Salvador Grants its First Crypto Licence to Bitfinex appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text