Top DeFi Insurer Paid Millions to Euler Hack Victims. Now, Nexus Mutual Wants Its Money Back

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Top DeFi Insurer Paid Millions to Euler Hack Victims. Now, Nexus Mutual Wants Its Money Back

CoinDesk by Danny Nelson
2023-04-12 19:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Leaders of the crypto insurer Nexus Mutual told CoinDesk its governing body may lawyer up if policyholders who lost money in the recent Euler Finance hack and filed claims for their losses don’t pay back the insurance project.

Euler suffered a $200 million hack last month, but the culprit returned nearly all the money. So, Nexus Mutual covered losses for people who ended up not actually having losses.

Nexus Mutual, one of the largest insurance platforms covering high-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) deposits, is waiting to get paid back by five clients who filed claims after the March incident, according to on-chain data. Together, those clients represent about $2 million in crypto of the nearly $2.4 million in total claims Nexus Mutual paid.

The situation underscores how parts of DeFi still rely on trust despite crypto proponents’ insistence that crafty code could supplant that most fundamental aspect of traditional financial systems.

At press time Euler’s redemptions portal had returned $133 million in value to 457 users, six of whom were also Nexus Mutual policyholders. Of those six, four have returned some $380,000 in various cryptocurrencies to the group. The two that haven’t can be seen on chain swapping their redeemed cash for other cryptos, sending them to other addresses, and just generally being a degen. Their share of the pot amounts to nearly $400,000.

Problem is, it’s not their money to spend. According to Nexus Mutual’s pseudonymous head of communications, BraveNewDeFi, those holders agreed to return the value of their claims to Nexus Mutual if they got their money back from Euler. That situation has come to pass: Euler’s hacker returned the funds and so Euler on Wednesday began processing redemptions, including to those already paid by Nexus Mutual.

“This is the first claim event where an exploited protocol was able to recover the lost funds from the attacker,” said BraveNewDefi.

In a Telegram message, BraveNewDeFi said one policyholder has traded away the 200 ETH (over $380,000) they owe to Nexus Mutual. CoinDesk attempted to reach out to the owner of that address but has not heard back. Most of the other eight have either paid back the Nexus Mutual decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) or haven’t yet redeemed with Euler, BraveNewDeFi said.

Losing one six-figure payout would likely not impact Nexus Mutual’s financials in a meaningful way. The insurer is the strongest coverage provider in DeFi as measured by loss ratio, a metric that captures the health of its insurance business, according to data compiled by Richard Chen, general partner at the crypto ventures firm 1confirmation.

Still, Nexus Mutual’s team is keen to avoid losing even a penny. They’ve been in contact with Euler and even got that team to add a notice to the claims portal that alerts policyholders to the money they owe.

If that doesn’t work, then lawsuits might follow.

“Nexus Mutual DAO members have deep connections to legal professionals within the industry,” the protocol’s founder, Hugh Karp, told CoinDesk on the project’s Discord server, referring to the so-called decentralized autonomous organization that runs the platform. “Already four out of the nine claimants have returned funds and if Nexus Mutual DAO members feel it's necessary to engage legal counsel to pursue the remaining claims then they should do so.”

View full text