Bankrupt FTX on the Road to Recovery: $7.3 Billion in Assets Recovered, Exchange Relaunch Planned for Q2

According to a Reuters report, FTX's bankruptcy attorney announced at today's Delaware bankruptcy court hearing that the company has managed to recover more than $7.3 billion in cash and crypto assets, exceeding the expected amount by $800 million.

This unexpected turn of events has led FTX's attorney, Andy Dietderich, to announce during a court hearing in Delaware that the company might consider a future relaunch in the second quarter of 2023.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, in what has come to be known as the biggest crypto scandal of all time, leading to the arrest of its founder, Sam Bankman, for fraud.

Currently, FTX has a new CEO, John Ray, who led a successful recovery campaign starting in January 2023. Despite the significant and resounding success of his campaign, FTX's real Everest will be gaining the trust of both investors and users alike.





