Argentina’s National Securities Commission Approves Bitcoin Futures

Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV) authorized the launch of a bitcoin index-based futures contract on Tuesday, according to a statement.

The contract is to be based on the bitcoin index of Matba Rofex, an Argentinian stock exchange, with negotiation and settlement in Argentinian pesos.

“The measure adopted through a resolution is intended to adapt to the regulatory challenges imposed by new technologies for the provision of financial products,” said the CNV. “ It also seeks to promote the development of new and innovative products by its regulated entities in the capital market.”

In February, the CNV said that it would establish and regulate requirements to be followed by crypto companies in that country, a competence specified in a reform of the money laundering prevention law that is being discussed in the Argentine Congress.