FTX Free to Explore Sale of Europe Arm, Swiss Court Decides

A Swiss court has approved a request by the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX to explore the sale of its European arm, the company announced Wednesday.

FTX Europe AG, the holding company of FTX's European business, filed a petition for a Swiss moratorium proceeding, which the court granted on Tuesday, according to the announcement. A moratorium proceeding, under Swiss law, enables debt restructuring or the preservation of assets for a limited time.

"FTX Europe AG notes the Moratorium process will facilitate the exploration of strategic alternatives, including the previously disclosed potential sale of its business pursuant to U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved bidding procedures," the announcement said.

The once-prominent global crypto exchange run by Sam Bankman-Fried filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. last November.

According to the company's announcement, the Swiss court also appointed an administrator for FTX Europe AG, which is also a debtor in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S.

The moratorium will not stop the process to confirm customer balances in preparation for allowing the withdrawal of funds from Swiss-headquartered FTX EU Ltd.,the notice clarified.

Representatives for FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

