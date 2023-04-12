The Probability of Raising Interest Rates by 25 basis points in May is now 65.9%

The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 34.1%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 25 basis points is 65.9%. Fed Funds Futures now predict a 65.9% chance of a May Fed rate hike, down from 73% before the most recent CPI data.

US Headline CPI fell to 5.0% in March, below 5.1% expectations. Core CPI rose to 5.6% as forecasted.

Many analysts are still optimistic that the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, will hike one more time.