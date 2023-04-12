copy link
create picture
more
The Probability of Raising Interest Rates by 25 basis points in May is now 65.9%
Binance News
2023-04-12 13:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 34.1%, and the probability of raising interest rates by 25 basis points is 65.9%. Fed Funds Futures now predict a 65.9% chance of a May Fed rate hike, down from 73% before the most recent CPI data.
US Headline CPI fell to 5.0% in March, below 5.1% expectations. Core CPI rose to 5.6% as forecasted.
Many analysts are still optimistic that the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, will hike one more time.
View full text