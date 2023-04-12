The Bureau of Labor Statistics has recently released new data indicating that prices increased by 5% over the course of the year ending in March. While this rate is slightly lower than the 6% reported in February, it is still a significant figure. Moreover, when compared to February, March saw a marginal increase in prices of just 0.1%. These figures suggest a degree of stability in the economy but also highlight ongoing concerns about inflation.

The post CPI Inflation Hits 15-Month Low, Falling to 5.6% appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News