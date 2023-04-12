Exchange
HashKey Group Builds Synergistic Ecosystem With Launch of HSK Token

Kester Odero
2023-04-12 10:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
HashKey Group, an Asian provider of virtual asset financial services, has released a token called HashKey EcoPoints (HSK) to reward customers and other participants in the HashKey ecosystem. HSK will fuel the many HashKey ecosystem companies, spur the expansion of the ecosystem, and reward users and partners for their participation in that expansion.
There will be a total of 1 billion HSK in circulation, with 65% going toward ecosystem development, 30% going to the team, and 5% going into a reserve fund. In the future, HashKey plans to extend its incentive program for using its exchange service to other business lines in exchange for HSK.

What’s in it for users?

HashKey users and partners stand to gain significantly from HSK’s release since it is designed to increase platform use and provide incentives for users that help the platform expand. Potential perks for HSK holders on the PRO platform include reduced trading fees and free withdrawals for some digital assets. More advantages of HSK are expected to be revealed as acceptance of the protocol increases, and it is not limited to use by HashKey’s exchange company.
“HSK helps us lay the foundation to build a synergistic ecosystem. This will enable the development of the next generation of financial and commercial networks enabled by blockchain and Web3 technologies.”
Michel Lee, CEO of HashKey Group
Users and partners in the ecosystem may benefit from HSK’s equitable incentive-based distribution method. No sales of HSK will be made to the general public, and no HSK will be used to raise money.
The HSK smart contracts have been implemented on the Ethereum blockchain after passing Slowmist’s audit. Trading, custody, venture investment, technology, and Web3 infrastructure are just some of the areas in which the Group excels. The executive staff at HashKey has decades of combined expertise in investing and trading, as well as extensive market knowledge gleaned from working with top-tier financial institutions, government agencies, and FinTech companies.
HashKey Group’s HSK launch is anticipated to be a game-changing solution that financially compensates those who help grow the HashKey ecosystem, ultimately benefiting both users and partners. Users and partners stand to gain even more as HSK becomes more popular as more companies join the HashKey ecosystem.
