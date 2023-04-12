copy link
CZ "is very interested in blockchain payments in the next few years"
Wu Blockchain
2023-04-12 10:32
CZ said in a video interview at the Hong Kong conference that he is very interested in blockchain payments in the next few years, because the current wallet is not easy to use, and the security is not ideal, and there are many aspects that can be improved.
In addition, CZ said that the first version of regulations is often overly restrictive, and it will take a while to find an optimized balance.
