Razer Launches ZVentures Web3 Incubator to Develop Next-gen Blockchain Games

Cryptopolitan - Damilola Lawrence
2023-04-12 14:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Razer, known for its gaming hardware, has announced the launch of its zVentures Web3 Incubator (ZW3I), an initiative under its venture capital arm.
  • Through ZW3I, Razer is looking to expand into web3 development and help developers create next-gen blockchain games.
Razer, known for its gaming hardware, has announced the launch of its zVentures Web3 Incubator (ZW3I), an initiative under its venture capital arm. Through ZW3I, Razer is looking to expand into web3 development and help developers create next-gen blockchain games. They stated that current offerings in terms of web3 games are insufficient and that blockchain technology enables new features while the fundamentals of what makes a game good remain the same. Razer believes that a good game should focus on providing an immersive and engaging experience for gamers.
“Many blockchain games on the market today focus primarily on utilizing blockchain technology rather than creating an engaging and enjoyable gameplay experience, resulting in a lack of player interest and retention.”
Razer Team

ZW3I to favor developers and publishers focused on Web3 experience

Razer affirmed that ZW3I’s primary focus will be on delivering the highest quality products possible, showing preference to developers and publishers who prioritize the gaming experience. Additionally, those with a successful history of creating engaging web2 games will also receive preferential treatment when selecting finalists from the submissions. Those chosen will benefit from Razer’s marketing and partnership programs, as well as the entire suite of hardware and software services.

Key factors

Razer has outlined four key factors that it will consider during the project selection process. The first factor is the game’s “fun” factor, as well as the overall coherence of the project’s design, art, and web3 elements. Secondly, Razer will evaluate the project’s quality, uniqueness, safety, and security.
The third factor is the project’s roadmap and the involvement of investors, while the fourth and final factor is the experience and track record of the project team. The team’s commitment to completing the project will also be considered before making a final decision.
