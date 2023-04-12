China's 'Credit Impulse' Is Picking Up. Here's Why It Matters to Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

China's 'Credit Impulse' Is Picking Up. Here's Why It Matters to Bitcoin

CoinDesk - Omkar Godbole
2023-04-12 09:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
While the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains its anti-liquidity stance, China no longer seems hesitant to expand credit in a positive sign for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
Per data source MacroMicro, China's credit impulse index, which measures the change in new credit or bank lending as a percentage of the gross domestic product, has bounced from 24% to 26% this year, indicating a renewed credit expansion relative to the growth rate.
A continued rise in China's credit impulse could contribute to the global financial cycle and support global risk sentiment, expanding global asset prices and global credit, according to a paper published by the Federal Reserve in November said. Bitcoin, being a risk asset, tends to move more or less in line with stocks.
Historically, there has been a strong correlation between China's credit impulse and Asian equity markets, per Credit Suisse.
Besides, previous instances of renewed credit expansion in China have coincided with major bearish-to-bullish trend changes in bitcoin. So, a continued rise in the credit impulse index may bode well for bitcoin.
China's new bank lending hit a record high of 10.6 trillion yuan ($1.54 trillion), up 27% from the first quarter of 2022, data released on Tuesday showed.
"This tidal wave of liquidity will continue to propel risk assets and crypto," David Brickell, director of institutional sales at crypto liquidity network Paradigm, said in a newsletter early this month, noting China's recent liquidity injections.
China's credit impulse surged after the coronavirus-induced crash of March 2020. Bitcoin chalked up a six-fold rally to over $60,000 in the subsequent 12 months.
Bitcoin has rallied over 70% this year, recovering from a year-long bear market amid a renewed uptick in the credit impulse. The cryptocurrency saw similar bull revivals after the credit impulse bottomed out in May 2015 and December 2018.
Analysts see further credit expansion in China in the coming months.
"China's credit cycle has bottomed out. It looks set to continue to recover as shadow bank credit and equity financing – two components of aggregate financing that account for more than one-third of the total – are increasing," Chi Lo, senior market strategist APAC at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said in a note published on March 29.
View full text