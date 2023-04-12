Binance Market Update (2023-04-12)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -1.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,845 and $30,575 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,008, down by -0.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX , REQ , and AGLD , up by 23%, 11%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

1 - EU-Funded Report Calls for Crypto ID Checks, Police Training to Combat Darknet Markets

2- FTX Will Receive All of Ren Protocol's Pegged Assets, Including Bitcoin and Dogecoin

3- G-7 Will Focus on Helping Developing Nations Introduce CBDCs

4- Hong Kong Virtual Bank to Offer Crypto Conversions and Accounts: Report

5- Bitcoin Goes Legit in Argentina: Securities Regulator Approves BTC Index Futures Contracts on Rofex Exchange

Market movers: