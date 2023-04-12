copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-12)
Binance
2023-04-12 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, down by -1.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,845 and $30,575 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,008, down by -0.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include EPX, REQ, and AGLD, up by 23%, 11%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
1 - EU-Funded Report Calls for Crypto ID Checks, Police Training to Combat Darknet Markets
2- FTX Will Receive All of Ren Protocol's Pegged Assets, Including Bitcoin and Dogecoin
3- G-7 Will Focus on Helping Developing Nations Introduce CBDCs
4- Hong Kong Virtual Bank to Offer Crypto Conversions and Accounts: Report
5- Bitcoin Goes Legit in Argentina: Securities Regulator Approves BTC Index Futures Contracts on Rofex Exchange
Market movers:
- ETH: $1870.36 (-2.41%)
- BNB: $318.7 (-3.31%)
- XRP: $0.5042 (-3.26%)
- ADA: $0.3957 (-3.09%)
- DOGE: $0.08196 (-3.53%)
- MATIC: $1.0914 (-3.00%)
- SOL: $23.45 (+4.41%)
- DOT: $6.281 (-2.20%)
- LTC: $91.8 (-3.86%)
- SHIB: $0.00001084 (-2.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
