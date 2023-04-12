Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Only a Small Step Forward: Bank of America

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Only a Small Step Forward: Bank of America

CoinDesk by Will Canny
2023-04-12 06:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum first introduced the idea of blockchain operating systems compatible with smart contracts and decentralized applications, but the platform suffers from limited throughput despite benefiting from this first-mover advantage, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report from last week.
The Shanghai upgrade (aka Shapella), due to occur later today, will enable validators to withdraw staked ether (ETH) and rewards that have been locked up.
The Shappella upgrade does not address scalability, “but acts as a precursor for future upgrades, providing a small step forward,” analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote.
Bank of America sees Ethereum upgrades as “significant technological accomplishments, but not necessarily more significant or advanced than those implemented by next-generation blockchains that have emerged as viable alternatives.”
The bank says Ethereum’s likely inability to increase throughput in the short term, and increasing competition from alternative blockchains will constrain its adoption and usage.
Ethereum’s “long-term viability” is dependent on the execution of its development roadmap, the report said. This includes the implementation of a sharding approach called Danksharding, which aims to reduce the costs of transactions originating on scaling solutions and cut the processing and storage requirements for validators.
However, Danksharding is still years away, which increases the risk that developers will move to other blockchains to build applications, the note said.
The main concern around the Shanghai liquidity event is that validators could withdraw and sell staked ETH, which makes up 16% of the total ETH supply, but the withdrawal process is designed to “prevent a short-term mass exodus of validators and the resulting security risks,” the note added.
The bank expects heightened volatility around the upgrade due to decreased liquidity, derivatives activity, and because of the ether price action seen around the previous upgrade, the Merge.
View full text