Hong Kong Regulator Says DeFi Projects Could Face Regulatory Requirements

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hong Kong Regulator Says DeFi Projects Could Face Regulatory Requirements

CoinDesk by Lavender Au
2023-04-12 05:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) projects could be subject to licensing requirements and regulation, a Hong Kong regulator said on Wednesday.
Keith Choy, interim head of intermediaries at Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), said that as long as DeFi activity falls within the scope of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO) it will be subject to the same regulatory requirements as traditional financial activity.
Choy made the comments during a speech at the Web3 Festival in Hong Kong as the U.S. and France also published reports on DeFi regulation recently. The SFC had previously highlighted DeFi as an area in need of regulation but had not laid out its stance.
"Providing automated trading services is a regulated activity under the SFO," Choy said. "If a decentralized platform allows trading in virtual assets, which constitutes securities or futures as defined under the SFO, the platform and operators are required to have a Type 7 license," he added.
Offering a collective investment scheme to the public in Hong Kong is subject to authorization requirements, Choy noted.
DeFi presents regulators with issues of financial stability and limited transparency due to lack of data and unregulated firms and activities, Choy said, while also highlighting market integrity issues such as price oracle manipulation, front-running transactions and investor protection concerns.
The SFC issued a statement in December 2022 warning investors of the risks associated with virtual asset platforms. Hong Kong's new licensing regime for virtual asset trading platforms takes effect in June 2023, though there is a grandfathering period.
View full text