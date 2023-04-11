Binance offers 41% Referral Commission to Binance Feed Creators

In the latest news, Binance has announced that effective as of today 11th of April 2023, all Binance Feed Creators will automatically be eligible to receive 41% referral commissions on both spot and margin trading fees incurred by referrals who register with Binance via their Standard Referral Link/ID .

According to Binance, each Binance Feed Creator’s Standard Referral Link/ID will be automatically embedded in their respective content creations’ social sharing button on Binance Feed. All new users who sign up with Binance after clicking on the shared content, will count as a successful referral for the Binance Feed Creator.

What is Binance Feed?

Binance Feed is a one-stop portal designed to conveniently connect users to a plethora of crypto content. By becoming a Binance Feed Creator, users can showcase their ideas and insights to millions of Binance users, while connecting with like-minded individuals who share their passion.

Binance Feed features over 650 crypto figures, analysts, Web3 projects, and crypto media sources, allowing users to take advantage of a wealth of professional and vertical crypto information. Whether you're interested in trading or want to learn more about NFTs, there’s something for everyone.

How can you browse Binance Feed?

Binance Users can browse Binance Feed through Binance APP and the Web version available. They can also view creator profiles and follow creators, while creators can edit their posts.



