copy link
create picture
more
Unstoppable Bitcoin Reigns Supreme With Incredible Inflows, Dominating Altcoins Like Uniswap, Polkadot, Polygon
Benzinga by Murtuza Merchant
2023-04-11 16:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to data, digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $57 million last week, bringing flows back to a net inflow position year-to-date.
The U.S. saw the most inflows at $27 million, while Germany, Switzerland and Canada also experienced inflows of $17 million, $13 million and $2.2 million, respectively.
Despite the positive sentiment, volumes were low at $970 million for the week, and global Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange market volumes were just 25% of the year-to-date average at $18 billion for the week.
The primary focus of the inflows was Bitcoin with $56 million in inflows representing 98% of all inflows.
Seven altcoins saw minor inflows with Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) leading the pack.
Despite the Shapella upgrade on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network on April 12, inflows have been relatively minor at $0.6 million.
Blockchain equities experienced minor inflows of $2.1 million.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text