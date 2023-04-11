Unstoppable Bitcoin Reigns Supreme With Incredible Inflows, Dominating Altcoins Like Uniswap, Polkadot, Polygon

According to data, digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $57 million last week, bringing flows back to a net inflow position year-to-date.

The U.S. saw the most inflows at $27 million, while Germany, Switzerland and Canada also experienced inflows of $17 million, $13 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

Despite the positive sentiment, volumes were low at $970 million for the week, and global Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange market volumes were just 25% of the year-to-date average at $18 billion for the week.

The primary focus of the inflows was Bitcoin with $56 million in inflows representing 98% of all inflows.

Seven altcoins saw minor inflows with Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) leading the pack.

Despite the Shapella upgrade on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) network on April 12, inflows have been relatively minor at $0.6 million.

Blockchain equities experienced minor inflows of $2.1 million.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.