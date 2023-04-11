What’s Next After Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

What’s Next After Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade?

CoinDesk by Margaux Nijkerk
2023-04-11 16:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
As Ethereum nears this week’s much-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, investors and blockchain developers are already mapping out the blockchain’s next steps after it completes the transition to a fully functioning proof-of-stake network.
The upgrade is sometimes referred to as "Shapella" because the planned changes to the blockchain's execution layer are collectively known as "Shanghai," while changes to the consensus layer are known as Capella. (Shanghai + Capella = Shapella. Get it?) The ensemble is changes are expected to go into effect on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. ET (22:30 UTC), enabling withdrawals of staked ether for the first time.
It can seem like Ethereum is always in a state of development. Almost as soon as the blockchain completed its "Merge" upgrade in September, another key milestone in the transition to proof-of-stake, developers started focusing on Shapella.
Now that staking, an integral part of ensuring the security of the blockchain, will be complete, here’s what experts say Ethereum observers can expect in the coming months and years on the second-largest blockchain.

EIP-4844, proto-danksharding and ‘blobs’

Sharding, a concept aimed at increasing Ethereum’s scalability through more-efficient data storage, is starting to make its way toward reality.
Originally drawn from computer science, sharding splits the blockchain into smaller pieces, known as “shards,” in essence creating multiple mini-blockchains. Think of it like adding lanes to a highway: More cars have space to maneuver so there’s less congestion. On Ethereum, splitting the network into shards can allow for more space to process transactions and therefore lower "gas," or fee rates.
Danksharding does the same thing, but instead of using the shards to increase the number of transactions on Ethereum, it does so to increase space for groups of data, or “blobs,” allowing more data to be processed (which will be especially helpful for lowering transactions costs for layer 2 companion chains).
EIP-4844, or proto-danksharding, is the first prototype for danksharding, expected to hit Ethereum’s mainnet sometime in the third quarter of this year.
To kick off the march to that milestone, Ethereum developers have released what they're calling the KZG Ceremony – a coordinated “public ritual” that will provide a foundation for proto-danksharding. This ceremony is needed to kick-start the process of bringing proto-danksharding into the protocol.
“If EIP-4844 is a car, this KZG commitment scheme that we're helping to construct is the engine,” said Trent van Epps, a protocol generalist at the Ethereum Foundation. “This random string of letters and numbers is like helping to kick-start this engine.”

The Verge, the Purge, the Scourge

In November, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, released an updated road map, a set of issues to be tackled.
Verkle trees will allow developers to store large amounts of data, and users only need to show a single piece, or a short proof, of that data to verify they have a root of that tree. Verkle trees will make data proofs much more efficient, though this is still a new concept in cryptography and not yet widely used.
The “Purge” will purge the spare, or historical data, from the Ethereum network. By getting rid of this historical data, congestion on the network will decrease, allowing for more transactions to be processed. Buterin has said that after this phase Ethereum should be able to process around 100,000 transactions per second (TPS), up from about 29 TPS now.
Buterin added the “Scourge” as the latest element for Ethereum to tackle, in an effort to make the blockchain a credible and neutral place for transaction inclusion, while simultaneously avoiding centralization around MEV.
MEV, or maximal extractible value, is the profit that comes from rearranging or including certain transactions within a block. MEV bots are used by searchers to maximize MEV, typically by front-running trades or carrying out other malicious attacks that extract large profits away from regular users.
Flashbots, an Ethereum research and development organization, came up with MEV-Boost, a software aimed at equalizing MEV for validators and making it easy for them to get a piece from the MEV cake. But Flashbots suffered backlash after announcing in August it would censor Tornado Cash transactions after the U.S. Treasury sanctions of the privacy mixer.
Part of the Scourge’s aim would be to address these censorship and MEV issues through proposer-builder separation (PBS) embedded in the protocol. PBS would separate building and proposing blocks into two different roles. Buterin suggests adding “inclusion lists” to prevent block builders from censoring transactions in the future.
So if you thought that Ethereum was through with major upgrades, just stick around.
View full text