Bitcoin Double Top 'invalidated' Amid Fear CPI May Fuel Macro Comedown

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Double Top 'invalidated' Amid Fear CPI May Fuel Macro Comedown

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-04-11 15:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) got busy testing $30,000 as new support at the April 11 Wall Street open after hitting new ten-month highs.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

$30,000 surge decimates liquidity

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming down from an overnight peak near $30,500.
The pair had spent most of the day bouncing from the $30,000 mark after finally passing it in a short squeeze weeks in the making.
Major misgivings from some market participants accompanied the move, with fears centering on a potential correction to $25,000 or even lower.
Takes became more optimistic on longer timeframes, however. The $30,000 push, for instance, cemented popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital’s conviction that Bitcoin had abandoned a bearish double top formation from Q1.
“The signs for distortion of the BTC Double Top were there,” he wrote in a Twitter thread update.
“$BTC has invalidated the Double Top and confirmed a breakout to new Yearly Highs.”
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rekt Capital/ Twitter
Continuing, Rekt Capital spelled out the conditions required to be met on daily timeframes to continue the bullish momentum.
Analyzing the composition of the Binance order book on the day, meanwhile, monitoring resource Material Indicators suggested that the odds of continued upside remained good.
“After the push above $30k, BTC liquidity is diffused in both directions,” it explained in part of commentary.
“There are no massive buy/sell walls, in fact the so called walls that appear on FireCharts are rather thin. Bullish momentum is growing so we could see a push higher.”
BTC/USD order book data (Binance). Source: Material Indicators/Twitter

CPI lurks as volatility catalyst

The general mood was mixed with apprehension thanks to macro catalysts waiting in the wings for the rest of the week.
April 12 will see the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for March released, with Producer Price Inflation (PPI) following a day later.
With both events known to induce risk asset volatility, Material Indicators acknowledged that an “explosive move” may result for Bitcoin this time around.
“Wed CPI and Thu PPI Reports could trigger a more explosive move. If numbers are hot, expecting a correction,” it added.
Markets commentator Holger Zschaepitz nonetheless flagged the highest levels of shorting the S&P 500 since 2011 ahead of the CPI release.
As Cointelegraph reported, the correlation in volatility between Bitcoin and equities has cooled significantly.
Analytics account Tedtalksmacro added that “traders are likely to risk-off into the event” when it comes to CPI.
“Risk that a hot print forces market-wide repricing,” part of a post read as Bitcoin passed $30,000, noting for BTC/USD that there were “signs of froth up here, perps leading price higher and plenty of large spot offers have been lifted.”
The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.
View full text