Cardano Developer IOG Releases Lace Wallet, Boosting ADA Ecosystem

Cardano blockchain-focused development lab IOG released Lace, its first native wallet for the Cardano ecosystem, developers said Tuesday.

Lace is a browser-based wallet similar to the popular MetaMask product. It allows users to access the Cardano network directly and use Cardano-based decentralized applications (dapps).

Users can send and receive Cardano digital assets like ada (ADA), Cardano NFTs and Cardano-native tokens using Lace. They can also stake ada directly from the wallet to contribute to the security of the network and receive rewards for their participation,

Lace will let users send multiple assets to different addresses in one transaction – with one transaction fee – through a new 'bundle transaction' feature, which groups transactions into one bundle to save costs.

Developers said they expect to add fiat-to-crypto on-ramps, a dapp store, in-wallet swaps and staking enchantments in future releases.

Wallet services such as Lace may allow users to easily access decentralized finance (DeFi) tools and be incentivized for using services on any blockchain, which may boost the token ecosystem for that network as it attracts money hunting for opportunities that may have weaned out on other networks.

Ada tokens have risen 5.3% in the past 24 hours.