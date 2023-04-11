Montenegro's Central Bank to Develop CBDC Pilot With Ripple

The Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG) plans to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot with blockchain provider Ripple.

The pilot will see the central bank identify the practical application of a national stablecoin and come up with a design to simulate its circulation, Ripple announced on Tuesday.

The project will "analyze the advantages and risks that CBDCs or national stablecoins could pose concerning electronic means of payment availability, security, efficiency, compliance with regulations, and most importantly, the protection of end users’ rights and privacy,” CBCG Governor Radoje Zugic said in the statement.

Montenegro is not a member of the European Union, but it has adopted the euro without joining the eurozone. The European Central Bank and EU are set to decide whether to introduce a digital euro later this year.

More than 100 countries are exploring the possibility of issuing a CBDC, which is a digitized form of central bank money for use by the public.