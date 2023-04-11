copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-11)
Binance
2023-04-11 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, up by 4.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,180 and $30,439 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,076, up by 6.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include JUV, ATM, and ASR, up by 46%, 26%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Hits $30K to Mark Highest Price Since June 2022
- Bitcoin Breaks Above $30K for First Time Since June 2022
- MetaMask Launches Buy Crypto Feature in Portfolio Dapp for Easier Investing
- Coinbase Head of Exchange Departs and Plans to Start New Crypto Project: Report
- Terra DeFi Project Terraport Suffers $2M Hack Days After Launch
- Sushi DEX Recovers 100 Ether After Millions Lost on Weekend Exploit
- S. Korean Crypto Exchange Gdac Hacked for Nearly $13M
- Bitcoin Holds Above US$28,000, Dogecoin Rises Most in Top 10 Cryptos
Market movers:
- ETH: $1916.47 (+3.02%)
- BNB: $329.6 (+5.27%)
- XRP: $0.5212 (+3.00%)
- ADA: $0.4083 (+5.23%)
- DOGE: $0.08497 (+2.44%)
- MATIC: $1.1251 (+2.44%)
- SOL: $22.46 (+10.64%)
- DOT: $6.422 (+3.97%)
- LTC: $95.49 (+5.43%)
- SHIB: $0.00001109 (+1.37%)
Top gainers on Binance:
