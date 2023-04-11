Binance Market Update (2023-04-11)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.24T, up by 4.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,180 and $30,439 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,076, up by 6.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include JUV , ATM , and ASR , up by 46%, 26%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: