Crypto Markets Gain $60B As Bitcoin Explodes Above $30K (Market Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Markets Gain $60B As Bitcoin Explodes Above $30K (Market Watch)

CryptoPotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-04-11 08:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
After several days of sitting quiet, bitcoin finally made a decisive move and skyrocketed to above $30,000 for the first time in ten months.
The altcoins have also turned green, helping the total market cap gain over $60 billion at one point in 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s Latest Price Jump

The primary cryptocurrency ended last week with little-to-no price movements as it had stalled around $28,000. Monday started on a similar note, and there were speculations that the volatility will return mid-week when the US was supposed to announce the latest CPI data.
However, bitcoin didn’t wait until Wednesday. It went on the offensive late Monday and early Tuesday morning. It first broke above $29,000, but unlike the previous attempts, this time, it kept going. This resulted in another massive price surge to just over $30,400, which became its highest price tag since before the Terra collapse.
Despite losing a few hundred dollars since then, BTC still trades north of $30,000 as of writing these lines. Its market capitalization has shot up to $580 billion, and its dominance over the alts has gained almost 1% in a day and sits at 47%.
BTC is now up almost 100% since the start of the year, and CryptoPotato outlined several key factors yesterday that should be considered before concluding that the bull market has returned.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

SOL, BNB, ADA, LTC Skyrocket

Somewhat expectedly, most alternative coins have followed BTC’s example with massive gains. Ethereum has reclaimed $1,900 after a 3% daily increase. Similar price jumps are seen from Ripple, Dogecoin, Polygon, and Polkadot from the larger-cap alts.
Binance Coin, Cardano, and Litecoin, on the other hand, have all shot up by 5-6%. As a result, BNB trades at $330, ADA is above $0.4, and LTC is close to $100.
Solana is the best performer from the larger-cap alts. SOL is up by over 10% in a day and sits at $22.5.
All of these price pumps have helped the crypto market cap add roughly $60 billion as of now. As such, the metric stand at a multi-month high of its own at $1,240 trillion on CMC.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Crypto Markets Gain $60B as Bitcoin Explodes Above $30K (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text