CZ will participate in the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival online
Binance News
2023-04-11 06:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Chinese channel tweeted that Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) will participate in the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival online.
The Hong Kong Web3 wave is coming, and CZ will be the closing guest on the first day of the "2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival" event, and will have a fireside chat with the topic "CeFi From Now On".
Binance Live will be live broadcasting online throughout the whole process.
