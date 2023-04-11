Binance Chinese channel tweeted that Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) will participate in the 2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival online.

The Hong Kong Web3 wave is coming, and CZ will be the closing guest on the first day of the "2023 Hong Kong Web3 Carnival" event, and will have a fireside chat with the topic "CeFi From Now On".

Binance Live will be live broadcasting online throughout the whole process.

