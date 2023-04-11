copy link
Alchemy Pay’s Onramp Solution Now Supports Various Local Payment Methods in Malaysia
Hassan Maishera
2023-04-11
The Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Monday that now supports various payment methods in Malaysia. Alchemy Pay’s ramp solution, integrated via API or on-ramp widget, is available to Web3 platforms with a need to access users in Malaysia. Users can purchase crypto through Bank Transfer, QR Pay and Boost E-wallet, the team added.
Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems. Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is up by 4% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.04274.
