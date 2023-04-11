Alchemy Pay’s Onramp Solution Now Supports Various Local Payment Methods in Malaysia

The Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Monday that now supports various payment methods in Malaysia. Alchemy Pay’s ramp solution, integrated via API or on-ramp widget, is available to Web3 platforms with a need to access users in Malaysia. Users can purchase crypto through Bank Transfer, QR Pay and Boost E-wallet, the team added.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems. Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is up by 4% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.04274.