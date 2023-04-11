copy link
The Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong Will Attend the Ceremony of the Web3.0 Association
Wu Blockchain
2023-04-11 04:38
Hong Kong Chief Executive Li Jiachao and the Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong will attend the ceremony of the Web3.0 Association held at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today to show the support of the Beijing and HK government.
