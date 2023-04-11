SUI Airdrop Rumors: Co-founder’s Statement Causes Confusion in Community

Key Points:

Co-founder of Mysten Labs, Adeniyi Abiodun, denied the existence of any SUI airdrop, which is confusing within the community.

Despite the denial, some community members interpreted his statement as implying a massive upcoming airdrop.

Recently, the SUI community has been abuzz with a potentially upcoming SUI airdrop. However, there has been some confusion regarding the existence of such an airdrop.

Co-founder and CPO at Mysten Labs, Adeniyi Abiodun, was quick to deny the existence of any SUI airdrop.

Stop spreading nonsense. There is NO Sui Airdrop. Not planned or ever will be. — Adeniyi Abiodun #SUI (@EmanAbio) April 9, 2023

Despite this, many members of the community interpreted his statement as an implication for a huge upcoming airdrop.

SUI is a Layer 1 blockchain that differentiates itself by enabling creators and developers to build experiences catering to the next billion users in Web3. As a result, the project has gained significant attention from major VCs, raising $336M from firms such as a16z, Binance Labs, Coinbase Ventures, Jump Capital, and others.

To understand the possible size of the SUI airdrop, it is useful to analyze its main competitor, Aptos. Aptos raised a total of $350M and airdropped 20M $APT at listing, worth $160M. SUI has similar fundraising and technological capabilities, so its airdrop has the potential to be even greater. Tokenomics shows that 20% of the supply will be distributed to early contributors, making it an attractive opportunity for early backers.

SUI works with the Move programming language and is the first permissionless Layer 1 blockchain designed to serve the next billion users in Web3. With the potential for a significant airdrop, SUI is a project that has garnered significant interest in the crypto space.

While there is still some uncertainty regarding the SUI airdrop, the potential for such an event has generated significant interest within the community. With its focus on serving the needs of the next billion users in Web3, SUI has attracted significant investment from major VCs and could emerge as a major player in the crypto space in the coming years.

