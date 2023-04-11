Exchange
CFX Surges Ahead of New Network Partnership

CryptoNews - Brenda Mary
2023-04-11 02:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Conflux (CFX) is up close to 14% within 24 hours ahead of a new partnership on the network.
Trading at $0.416, CFX had recorded an increase of 13.5%, with the trading volume as well experiencing a surge of 67% as of the press time, showing the increased activity on the network.
CFX 24-hour charts | Source: CMC
With a 13% increase, the market cap also stood at $2,190,605,200 as of press time.
Attributes to the surge

Today’s surge in the CFX token can be attributed to a recent partnership on the token’s native network. Conflux Network has recently announced its collaboration with Samurai Game, a decentralized gaming platform, to enhance the connectivity of creators, communities, and markets worldwide.
The collaboration is expected to boost the growth of the gaming industry by providing a new and innovative platform for gamers and developers to showcase their skills and creations.
The partnership aims to leverage the unique features of both platforms to create a seamless gaming experience for users. Samurai Game, focusing on creating a decentralized ecosystem for gamers, offers a secure, transparent, and user-friendly platform.
Conflux Network, on the other hand, provides a fast and scalable infrastructure that can handle large volumes of transactions, making it ideal for gaming and other high-throughput applications.
Through this collaboration, Samurai Game can leverage the Conflux Network’s capabilities to offer its users a more robust gaming experience.
Additionally, Conflux Network will gain access to Samurai Game’s growing community of gamers, which is expected to provide new opportunities for developers and other players in the gaming industry.
The collaboration between Conflux Network and Samurai Game is expected to provide a unique opportunity for both platforms to grow and expand.
By leveraging each other’s strengths, the two platforms can offer a more robust and innovative gaming experience expected to attract a larger user base and create new opportunities for developers and players alike.
