MetaMask Launches Buy Crypto Feature in Portfolio Dapp for Easier Investing

Key Points:

MetaMask’s Buy Crypto feature enables users to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currency using different payment methods.

The feature offers a safe and comfortable way for users to invest in the crypto market.

MetaMask has partnered with several organizations to offer an easy onboarding process, making it accessible to users worldwide.

MetaMask has announced the launch of its Buy Crypto feature in its Portfolio Dapp. This feature allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currency using various payment methods such as debit or credit card, PayPal, Bank Transfer, or Instant ACH. The feature considers several variables to present users with a customized quote, such as region, payment method, token, and amount.

MetaMask has been on a mission to partner with providers worldwide to help welcome anyone – regardless of where they are based – to web3. In the past year, MetaMask has partnered with PayPal, MoonPay, Sardine, Banxa, Onramp.money, Mercuryo, and Transak to offer an easy onboarding process. The aggregator service is convenient, secure, and easy to use.

Users can access the aggregator by directly connecting to Portfolio Dapp or selecting the Buy button in the MetaMask extension wallet, redirecting them to portfolio.metamask.io/buy. To fund their wallet, users can connect their MetaMask wallet to portfolio.metamask.io, click Buy to get started, select their region, payment method, token, and network, enter the amount in fiat, click Get Quotes, and select a quote from the different available providers. They will then be securely redirected to the provider’s website to complete the purchase, and the funds will be deposited in their MetaMask wallet.

MetaMask’s Buy Crypto feature offers a convenient and secure way to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currency, making it easier for users to invest in the crypto market. With its wide range of payment methods and tokens and its customized quote feature, MetaMask users can easily find the best deal for them.

Thana

Coincu News