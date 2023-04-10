copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-10)
Binance
2023-04-10 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,824 and $28,546 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,340, up by 1.52%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include XVS, QI, and NKN, up by 38%, 35%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Staking Deposits Dip Due to Regulatory Pressure and Shapella Upgrade
- FTX Financial Controls Were a ‘hodgepodge’ of Apps, Says Court Filings
- Former FTX US President Reportedly Quit After ‘Protracted Disagreement’ With Bankman-Fried
- Terra Founder Do Kwon Converted All His Assets From LUNA to Bitcoin Just Before His Arrest, Report Reveals
- Instagram and Facebook to Discontinue NFT Support on April 11, 2023
- 1st Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mine in U.S. Reports 9,000 Facilities Energized in Q1
- Bitcoin Network Difficulty Skyrockets Alongsite Hash Rate: Data
- Bank of England Targets 30-Strong Team for Digital Currency: Report
Market movers:
- ETH: $1860.23 (+1.19%)
- BNB: $313.1 (+0.93%)
- XRP: $0.506 (+0.60%)
- ADA: $0.3881 (+0.67%)
- DOGE: $0.08295 (+1.83%)
- MATIC: $1.0983 (+0.37%)
- SOL: $20.3 (+1.15%)
- DOT: $6.177 (+1.10%)
- LTC: $90.56 (+0.63%)
- SHIB: $0.00001094 (+0.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
