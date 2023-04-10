Binance Market Update (2023-04-10)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,824 and $28,546 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,340, up by 1.52%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include XVS , QI , and NKN , up by 38%, 35%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: