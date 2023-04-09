APE Token Staking in NFT Pools Puts Investors At Risk, Says PeckShield

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

APE Token Staking in NFT Pools Puts Investors At Risk, Says PeckShield

Coin Edition - Abdulkarim Abdulwahab
2023-04-09 12:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • PeckShield warns users about the risks of staking APE tokens in NFT pools.
  • The exploiter received 14.3k staked APE after buying a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.
  • BlockSec blocked an attack transaction and rescued $180k Ether.
PeckShield, a blockchain security company, has issued a warning to users staking APE tokens in NFT pools after an exploiter bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT and received staked APE associated with the sold NFT.
Staking is a popular way for users to earn rewards by locking up their crypto assets in smart contracts. However, in the case of staking APE in NFT pools, there is a risk that the staked tokens can be lost if the associated NFT is sold, according to the security warning.
#PeckShieldAlert If you stake $APE in the NFT pools & sell your #NFT you will lose the staked $APE!Exploiter/Arbitrageur 0x06800a just bought following #BoredApeYachtClub #7810 and got the staked 14.3k $APE (~$60K) https://t.co/8K1fVMlWQp pic.twitter.com/nA9tMDEi1A
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) April 9, 2023
Notably, the exploiter with a wallet address initials “0x06800a” received 14.3k APE tokens of approximately $60k after buying BAYC 7810. The warning from PeckShield reminds users to be cautious when investing their crypto assets in NFT pools and to thoroughly research the mechanisms behind these investments.
On the other hand, users of the SushiSwap protocol have been advised to reverse approvals or move their funds to a new wallet following a bug in the SushiSwap’s RouterProcessor2 contract. PeckShield captured the incident earlier today, stating that over 1,800 Ethereum tokens worth over $3.3 million have been lost.
It seems the @SushiSwap RouterProcessor2 contact has an approve-related bug, which leads to the loss of >$3.3M loss (about 1800 eth) from @0xSifu. If you have approved https://t.co/E1YvC6VZsP, please *REVOKE* ASAP!One example hack tx: https://t.co/ldg0ww3hAN pic.twitter.com/OauLbIgE0Q
— PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) April 9, 2023
Jared Grey, the head chef at Sushi Swap, acknowledged the issue and said the protocol collaborated with security specialists to minimize the intrusion. A smart contract audit company stated that it had stopped an assault transaction, saving 100 ETH, equivalent to over $180,000, and urged the impacted SushiSwap contract to seek compensation.
The post APE Token Staking in NFT Pools Puts Investors at Risk, Says PeckShield appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text