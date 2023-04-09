Binance Market Update (2023-04-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,813 and $28,104 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,916, down by -0.57%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ERN , ALPINE , and OG , up by 89%, 69%, and 37%, respectively.

Market movers: