1st Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mine in U.S. Reports 9,000 Facilities Energized in Q1

Bitcoinist - Christian Encila
2023-04-09 12:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
America’s first nuclear-powered Bitcoin mine has announced remarkable results for the month of March 2023. This pioneering facility, which harnesses the power of nuclear energy to mine the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has surpassed all expectations and cemented its position as a trailblazer in the field.
The mining center, Nautilus, which is owned and operated by TeraWulf, utilized over 91% of zero-carbon energy to power approximately 9,200 miners.
These powered miners played a significant role in contributing to TeraWulf’s remarkable average operating hash rate of 3 EH/s for the month, representing a massive 50% increase compared to February.
According to the latest unaudited monthly production and operations news release from TeraWulf, Nautilus continues to outshine its competitors in the Bitcoin mining realm.

TeraWulf’s Mine Fleet Boosts Hash Rate Capacity By 65%

TeraWulf’s operational miner fleet of around 27,200 miners, which includes 18,000 operational miners at the Lake Mariner facility and 9,200 self-miners at the Nautilus facility, has played a crucial role in achieving an outstanding self-mining hash rate capacity of 2.8 EH/s.
This marks a phenomenal 65% increase in the first quarter of 2023.
“We continue to execute as promised, delivering strong results in Q1 2023,” Kerri Langlais, Chief Strategy Officer of TeraWulf, stated. “We believe the continued hard work and commitment of our people has positioned us to achieve our goal of 5.5 EH/s of capacity in the second quarter.”

Pioneering Green Bitcoin Mining With Nuclear Power

In August 2021, TeraWulf and Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of Talen Energy, announced their joint venture, Nautilus. The aim was to build a green data center that would operate using nuclear power. Fast forward to January 2023, and the shell for the data center has been completed, thanks to the 2.5 GW nuclear power station that’s powering it.
TeraWulf has a 25% stake in the project, which is expected to reduce the company’s energy costs and achieve a computing power of 5.5 EH/s by the second quarter of 2023.
While concerns about the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining persist, the trend of upgrading machines and adding new fleets shows no signs of slowing down. Since 2016, the global hash rate for mining has continuously increased.
The Nautilus project is not only considered a significant step towards more sustainable Bitcoin mining practices, but it also marks a crucial milestone in the adoption of nuclear energy in the tech industry.
By harnessing the power of nuclear energy, Nautilus Cryptomine has the potential to significantly reduce the energy costs associated with Bitcoin mining and mitigate its environmental impact.
