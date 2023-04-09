Bill Protecting Bitcoin Mining Rights Passes in Arkansas Senate and House

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bill Protecting Bitcoin Mining Rights Passes in Arkansas Senate and House

Cointelegraph By Ana Paula Pereira
2023-04-09 12:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
A bill seeking to regulate Bitcoin mining activity in the State of Arkansas has passed in both the House of Representatives and Senate, moving now to the governor's office for approval.
According to the bill, the Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023 intends to regulate the Bitcoin mining industry in the American state, creating guidelines for miners and protecting them from discriminatory regulations and taxes.
Arkansas' state legislators quickly passed the bill after it was proposed on March 30 by Senator Joshua Bryant, shows the act's status page. The document recognizes "that data centers create jobs, pay taxes, and provide general economic value to local communities."
Arkansas Data Centers Act of 2023. Source: Arkansas State Legislature
As per the approved bill, a digital asset miner is required "to pay applicable taxes and government fees in acceptable forms of currency, and operate in a manner that causes no stress on an electric public utility's generation capabilities or transmission network."
Under the legislation, crypto miners will also have the same rights as data centers. The bill outlines that Arkansas' government should not "impose a different requirement for a digital asset mining business than is applicable to any requirement for a data center."
Arkansas' move follows a similar initiative in the State of Montana. In late March, the Montana Senate passed a bill designed to protect crypto miners operating within the state. The bill intends to protect miners against taxes on digital assets used for payments and to eliminate energy rates discriminating against home crypto miners and digital assets businesses.
The State of Texas stands in a different direction. Its Senate Committee on Business and Commerce passed on April 4 a legislation that would largely remove incentives for miners operating under the state’s crypto-friendly regulatory environment, Cointelegraph reported.
An even stronger move came from New York last November, when governor Kathy Hochul signed the proof-of-work (PoW) mining moratorium into law, banning crypto mining activities in the State for two years. On a federal level, crypto miners in the United States could eventually be subject to a 30% tax on electricity costs under a budget proposal introduced on March 9 by President Joe Biden aimed to “reduce mining activity.”
Magazine: US enforcement agencies are turning up the heat on crypto-related crime
View full text