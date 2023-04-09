AI Startups in Blockchain Analytics Raise Privacy Concerns: Forbes

Forbes published that AI and NLP tools are used to scrutinize financial data, amplifying privacy concerns.

Forbes recently released a report discussing the utilization of artificial intelligence and natural language processing to scrutinize large quantities of financial information has amplified the urgency of privacy apprehensions.

The article mentioned that AI startups like Blocktrace, Arkham, and Nansen are developing blockchain analytics tools, with Blocktrace’s AI chatbot, Robby the Robot, being a noteworthy example. Users can ask questions in natural language and receive responses based on Bitcoin blockchain data.

Moreover, startups employ AI chatbots and NLP technology to simplify blockchain transaction tracking and analysis, but the widespread availability of these services increases the risk of exposing user information. To safeguard privacy, shielded transactions should be a priority in this evolving landscape, as demonstrated by the case of Venmo transactions being publicly searchable via AI.

Additionally, the popularity of AI-based cryptocurrency projects such as The Graph, Numerai, Fetch.ai, SingularityNet, and Vectorspace AI has surged in 2023, indicating the recognition of potential synergies between AI and blockchain technologies.

However, this area of opportunity is also rife with risks, and the crypto community must prioritize best practices to safeguard personal information in an interconnected digital world where generative AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming increasingly common.

Furthermore, individuals must take responsibility for their own digital safety, as AI tools can easily combine public blockchain data with sensitive public data collection sites to expose personal information, potentially leading to dangerous situations. The need for privacy tools is urgent to avoid such consequences.

Lastly, the potential for abuse and misuse of personal information in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is growing as AI-driven analytics tools become more accessible to the public. Shielded transactions, such as those used in Zcash and Monero, provide a solution to privacy concerns surrounding blockchain analytics.

Prioritizing privacy and offering shielded transactions as a standard feature can protect users’ personal information while still maintaining transparency and accountability. Developers and policymakers must continue to explore the implications of AI-driven analytics tools on privacy to foster a secure and privacy-centric crypto ecosystem.

