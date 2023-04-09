Instagram and Facebook to Discontinue NFT Support on April 11, 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Instagram and Facebook to Discontinue NFT Support on April 11, 2023

CoinCu - Thana
2023-04-09 12:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Facebook and Instagram are ending support for NFTs on April 11, 2023.
  • Digital items on Instagram will no longer function, and users cannot create new posts or access their old ones.
  • Facebook and Instagram will delete digital item data, including wallet addresses, from their systems and no longer link users’ accounts to third-party e-wallets.
Facebook and Instagram have announced that they will stop supporting NFT on April 11, 2023. This means that digital items on Instagram will stop working, including articles with digital items.
Users will no longer be able to create new digital item posts, and any items they’ve shared will live as posts but without sparkles or blockchain information. Users can continue to delete these posts at any time. If an article with an item is only viewable in the digital items tab of the profile, it will move to the archive.
Additionally, Facebook and Instagram will no longer maintain a connection or link users’ accounts with third-party e-wallets. Users can no longer view their digital items in the related tab or manage their third-party e-wallet connection settings.
Besides, users will no longer be able to access or download item-related information after April 11, 2023. If users would like to download their information, they must submit a request by that date. Facebook and Instagram will begin deleting digital item data, including wallet addresses, from their systems. They will store and delete data in accordance with their Digital Items Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
This is a significant development for users of digital items on Instagram, as they can no longer access or manage their items after the April 11, 2023, deadline. Users who have invested time and money into creating and collecting digital items on the platform will need to make alternative arrangements. It remains to be seen how this will affect the broader NFT ecosystem, especially as more social media platforms embrace digital collectibles.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text