Enjin Coin’s ENJ Rises Over 24% Entering Q2 — Here’s Why

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Enjin Coin’s ENJ Rises Over 24% Entering Q2 — Here’s Why

CoinChapter - Anshuman Roy
2023-04-08 11:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Key Takeaways:

  1. Enjin Coin price has been rallying upward since March 28
  2. ENJ seems poised to break out of a bullish technical pattern
  3. Upcoming launches and upgrades might be pushing ENJ prices
Enjin Coin’s ENJ Rises Over 24% Entering Q2 — Here’s Why
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Enjin Coin (ENJ) price has been increasing since March 28, as Enjin, the Ethereum-based NFT platform, announced an upgrade to its user interface and the upcoming launch of an NFT marketplace.
Enjin stated the new platform design would simplify the lives of developers. For example, users can create collections, tokens, and beams. Moreover, the upgrade would allow game developers to approve, freeze, mutate, and destroy assets from one platform.
Enjin shared a screenshot of the new platform.
Furthermore, the blockchain platform shared that Enjin aims to “prioritize making things work” for game developers and players.
Another bullish cue for Enjin Coin is the upcoming launch of a new marketplace called NFT.io, which the platform hopes will become the NFT marketplace in the industry.
Some of the promised features include verification badges, the introduction of beams, and a re-designed Current Asset page.

Enjin Coin Poised To Break Out Of Bullish Pattern

Enjin Coin has been moving inside a bullish technical pattern called the Ascending Triangle, and the token is close to breaking out of the pattern.
Though the ascending triangle is usually a continuation pattern, an asset might form the pattern during a downtrend as a reversal pattern. A horizontal line connecting swing highs and a rising trendline connecting swing lows form the pattern.
ENJ prices have formed a bullish pattern with a 231% price target. Source: Tradingview.com
In an ideal world, buyers would enter the market as the trendlines close the gap, pushing prices above horizontal resistance with heavy volumes. The price target for a breakout is equal to the triangle’s height at its thickest point.
Therefore, ENJ’s price might rise to $1.59, jumping 231%. The pattern has been contracting, and the prices would break out above the pattern, or the triangle might act as a continuation pattern.
If the Enjin Coin price breaks below the pattern, ENJ might drop to $0.14, shedding nearly 72% from its current levels.

ENJ Price Chart

Meanwhile, ENJ price spiked 19.5% to form a daily high near $0.5 on April 7. The rally helped the Enjin token chart a 40-day high before bears pared some gains.
Moreover, the uptrend helped ENJ’s 20-day EMA (red wave) move above its 100-day EMA (blue wave) to form a bullish pattern called the golden cross. Traders often consider the pattern an indicator of positive market sentiment and a buy signal.
ENJUSD daily chart with a golden cross and RSI. Source: Tradingview.com
As buyers enter the market, ENJ’s price could rise to resistance near $0.525. Moreover, a break and hold above immediate resistance might help the Enjin token target resistance near $0.594 before retreating.
On the other hand, the relative strength for ENJ is near the overbought threshold, clocking at 66.68 on the daily chart. An overbought RSI level often forecasts an impending trend reversal for an asset. Hence, traders often consider the pattern a sell signal.
As a result, ENJ’s price might drop to test its 200-day EMA (green wave) support near $0.469. Breaching the immediate support level could force ENJ price to drop to the 20-day EMA (red wave) support near $0.403 before recovering.
The post Enjin Coin’s ENJ Rises Over 24% Entering Q2 — Here’s Why appeared first on CoinChapter.
View full text