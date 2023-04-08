Binance Market Update (2023-04-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,814 and $28,175 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,077, up by 0.80%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG , ASR , and OM , up by 206%, 54%, and 34%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: