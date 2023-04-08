copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-04-08)
Binance
2023-04-08 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,814 and $28,175 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,077, up by 0.80%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, ASR, and OM, up by 206%, 54%, and 34%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- LooksRare Launches V2 With Attractive Fee
- Celsius Network to Move Ahead With Chapter 11 Restructuring Plan
- Bitcoin Derivatives Favor Further BTC Price Rally Toward $30K
Market movers:
- ETH: $1870.97 (+0.93%)
- BNB: $312.3 (+0.61%)
- XRP: $0.5102 (-0.10%)
- ADA: $0.3897 (+2.69%)
- DOGE: $0.08293 (+0.79%)
- MATIC: $1.1161 (+1.28%)
- SOL: $20.6 (+1.33%)
- DOT: $6.187 (+0.55%)
- LTC: $90.77 (+0.98%)
- SHIB: $0.00001097 (+0.83%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text