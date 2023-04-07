LooksRare Launches V2 With Attractive Fee

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

LooksRare Launches V2 With Attractive Fee

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-08 05:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • LooksRare has announced the release of its improved V2 platform, which reduces protocol and gas prices while bringing a slew of new features for customers.
  • The release of LooksRare V2 is another step in the continuing marketplace competition that is forcing marketplaces to innovate and, eventually, cut costs for dealers.
  • For sellers, ETH has replaced WETH, simplifying the transaction procedure and eliminating additional translation costs.
The well-known NFT marketplace LooksRare has released its V2 version.
This update will cut the agreement cost from 2% to 0.5%, resulting in up to 75% savings. Additionally, gas prices are estimated to be 50% lower than those charged by other markets like Blur, and customers will be able to buy more than 70 NFTs in bulk.
Blur is now one of the most formidable rivals rising in the NFT industry, rivaling OpenSea.
According to LooksRare, V2 is the foundation layer necessary for future efficient functioning. The purpose of the firm is to prepare for a day when NFTs are 10x, 100x, or 1,000x larger than they are now. Users will benefit from decreased costs, bulk purchasing and listing options, and reusable signatures in the new edition.
Merchants will now receive ETH directly rather than WETH (the packaged form of ETH used on networks other than Ethereum). Bulk buying and sales will also be possible with new smart contracts. Buyers may also use a single wallet to purchase NFT, however, the receiving wallet is another wallet, like with OpenSea.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀𝗥𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗩𝟮 𝗠𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲’𝘀 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗞𝗻𝗼𝘄
– Trading Rewards changes
– V1 depreciation timeline
– New public API endpoints
— LooksRare (@LooksRare) April 7, 2023
Future features of the V2 version include enhanced collection offers, auction forms for selling NFTs, fixed price listings in USD, and trait-based offers. Also, an affiliate scheme is provided, allowing users to introduce friends and receive a portion of the protocol costs.
LooksRare v1 will be retired, the team said in a separate post on April 7. The app’s front end will no longer enable users to publish version 1 auctions over the public API after April 12.
At 10:00 a.m. UTC on April 13, all existing v1 auctions will be deleted from the website, and the smart contracts themselves will be deactivated through an admin feature at 11:00 a.m. UTC.
The announcement has received mainly favorable feedback, with many LooksRare users believing that the additional capabilities would pose a significant threat to rivals such as OpenSea and Blur. Nonetheless, conflicting views persist, with some claiming that v2 still does not provide the same token incentives or a complete listing of NFT collections as current rivals.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text