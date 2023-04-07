Celsius Network to Make April 12 Filing, Including Info on Voting for Restructuring Plan

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network has announced it will be moving forward on its Chapter 11 restructuring plan with a disclosure statement containing information for claim holders.

In a April 7 notice to users, the Celsius debtors said they will file a disclosure statement on April 12. A March 31 court filing in United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said the statement was aimed at providing “adequate information” for claim holders to vote on the proposed restructuring plan sponsored by NovaWulf.

Celsius first presented the plan in February, which proposed creating a public platform fully owned by Earn creditors called NewCo. The committee of unsecured creditors will appoint the majority of the firm’s board members, with no "Celsius founder involvement or relationship."

According to the debtors’ statement regarding the plan, the April 12 filing will include details of events leading up to Celsius’ bankruptcy, projected recoveries for certain stakeholders should the restructuring plan be approved, and answers to frequently asked questions. The bankruptcy court is expected to conduct a hearing regarding approval of the disclosure statement on May 17, with a vote on the plan to follow.